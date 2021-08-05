Seeing A Kinesiologist Is The Best Thing I’ve Done To Confront Past Trauma

I didn’t know a whole lot about kinesiology before I went, and people who’d been couldn’t really explain their experiences other than that it helped release their emotional blockages through muscle testing. What I did know, however, is that I had felt weighed down for longer than I cared to admit, and that the idea of feeling lighter was too appealing to ignore.
I'd also heard that for anyone who's experienced trauma or a life-altering event, that it could unlock feelings they didn't even know they had.
And for me, that's exactly what happened.
Holistic kinesiologist Lisa Iliagouev, of Soul Centred Kinesiology, started my session by helping me identify what my own central intention was for coming to see her. Through the discussion alone, I realised there were a lot of emotions I was holding onto, stemming from a bad breakup as a teenager and my father’s passing in particular. While entirely different, they’re two events that shaped my attitudes and fears in the years that followed them. From shame to guilt, expectation, rejection and insecurity, it was clear there was a bit of work to do.
When I laid down on the bed, I tried to be open-minded with a willingness to work through these buried feelings — I’m definitely not the most spiritual person you’ll ever meet, let’s put it that way. Lisa began muscle testing certain body parts for emotional blockages, and, weirdly, I felt as though I could be more open about certain feelings while Lisa was stimulating those energy centres — like meridians, Nadis, chakras, cells, organs and glands.
Lisa was comforting and welcoming, always asking my permission to reprogram beliefs, release stuck emotions or unlock energy that she was identifying within me. That’s something I personally really appreciated, as there are certain traits that make you who you are, and it’s important to really figure out whether or not those traits benefit you before trying to keep or remove them from your being.
Then, Lisa guided me through a breathing exercise which enabled me to re-enter a memory of when I found out my high school boyfriend had cheated on me, only this time it was extremely vivid, right down to the pattern of my doona case and what I was wearing over 15 years ago. I felt like I was in a state of hypnosis.
But what happened next was the real takeaway.
Lisa helped me to reframe this memory, to one not of shame but of unconditional love. The period of my life, which brought me so much humiliation, disgust and lowered self-worth, instead became one of comfort and support. We repositioned my focus to be on all the people who cared for me during that time, and away from the one person who just did what they wanted to do and hurt me in the process.
It was like a montage of support and comfort flashed before my very eyes, and a deeper understanding of the entire situation surfaced. The weirdest thing is that, even though I have the self-awareness to know that someone’s actions are not a direct reflection of me, I never had the emotional alignment and clarity to completely move forward and rid myself of the connected negativity.
As soon as Lisa brought up my father, who died six years ago, I was a wreck. Because of the relaxed, almost meditative state I had entered into from the previous portion of the session, it was as if my body was fully allowing myself to release emotions, and more importantly emotions of grief — something hugely confronting when you’ve become a master at hiding them.
This time, we didn’t revisit a memory but instead created one.
Lisa guided me into choosing a destination of importance to my father and me, and again, it was extremely vivid. I was then asked to say something to him, which was one thing, but him speaking back to me was something else entirely. The conversation shared was the conversation I needed to release those emotions — of expectations and guilt — that were holding me back from living my life to its full extent and to inevitably move forward.
It was as if I'd finally tapped into what was actually weighing me down versus what I assumed was weighing me down, by reshaping my old memories and into new ones that would serve me instead.
So, will a one-hour kinesiology session make all your troubles disappear? Look, no — probably not. But it’s definitely a step in the right direction.
It's important to note that trauma is varied, so of course, everyone’s experience with kinesiology will be different.