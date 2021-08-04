Why Is It So Hard To Break Up With A Therapist?

If it’s safe to do so, though, “having that honest conversation about why it wasn't a good match may be helpful for a variety of reasons,” Dr Chansky says. “For example, if you realised you wanted a different kind of therapy, they might be able to refer you to someone good.” Your feedback may also be helpful to them in their practice — but it’s also not your responsibility to help them improve. Another time it can be helpful to be upfront is if your primary reason for leaving is financial concerns. Your therapist may offer a discounted fee, or refer you to someone else more affordable. Anytime you decide to talk directly with a therapist about breaking up with them, consider writing down what you want to say, Woodland suggests. Having even a few notes jotted down can help you ensure you hit the points you want to make, especially if you're feeling nervous. And being able to get it all out may help you get closure.