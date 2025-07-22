Women Assaulting Women Is The Crime We Can’t Ignore — & Alex Cooper Is Opening The Conversation

For the next three years, Harriet had to see this woman frequently. “She was always friendly and acted like nothing had happened,” she says. “If she had violated me, surely she wouldn't be acting like this? This happened 10 years ago, then last month she sent me a friend request on Facebook.” Harriet only processed what had happened to her three years ago while in therapy after struggling with dissociating during sex, something that began, she was able to pinpoint, after that act of violation. “My therapist affirmed I had been raped, which in a strange way was comforting to name it but also completely horrifying. I'd never named it that, mainly because she was a woman, but I was penetrated without consent within the framework of how I have sex as a lesbian, so what else could it be?” Even so, Harriet still sometimes feels as though the word “doesn’t belong” to her. She still gets heart palpitations. “I make myself believe that she didn't realise she'd raped me, because how could she when she'd looked me in the eye and smiled in my face for the three years afterwards? When she seemed a bit confused when I withdrew from her? But when the delusion thins, I do get flickers of rage.” It took Harriet many years to tell people what she experienced, including her wife. She was afraid that friends might minimise her experience because her abuser didn’t fit the classic profile associated with these crimes. “She’s quite petite, smiley, knew lots of people… she didn’t give off the vibe that this would ever be something she’d be capable of.”