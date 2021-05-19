Why Is It So Hard To Break Up With A Therapist?

If a therapist is acting especially inappropriately, unprofessionally, or even abusively, you can report them to the licensing board in their state, Dr Taylor says. Typically, you can anonymously file a complaint about anything: breaches of your confidentiality, abuse of their power, boundary crossing, inappropriate remarks made on social media, impropriety. The board will then investigate your claims, which may take months or a year. You can find the appropriate board by searching for "your therapists' license + board + your state + complaint" online. If you see a psychologist and live in Ohio, for instance, you'd search "psychologist board Ohio complaint." Usually, therapists, psychologists, and psychiatrists report to different boards, so be aware of what their title is. If you’re unsure about filing your complaint, Dr Taylor suggests asking another, uninvolved therapist for input if you can; you may also want to consider talking to an attorney, especially if what you’re reporting involves a broken law.