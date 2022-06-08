29 Aussie Women On How Much Money Is Sitting In Their Super

Money talk is juicy — we lean in and listen closely when people divulge their savings, food budgets or even how much they put into wedding wishing wells. But for some reason, our eyes glaze over when one particular finance topic comes up, and that's superannuation.
Real talk: we should care about super. Currently one in three Australian women retire without any. And because we earn significantly less than our male counterparts, we have to make our dollars work even harder.
Super is one of the ultimate forms of unsexy self-care. It can be daunting to think about saving for retirement (especially when it feels so far away) but knowing what your peers are doing can help reduce some of the mystery.
29 Refinery29 Australia readers opened up their superannuation funds for us to take a peek into. Aside from the golden balance, we also asked these women whether they think their balance is above or below the average for their age.
For women between the ages of 18 and 24, the average account balance is $6,542. For women between the ages of 25 and 29, that rises to $20,523. And when women are between 30 and 34, the average account balance is $38,731.
Read on to see the super account balances of these Aussie women — and see how you measure up.