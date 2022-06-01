18 Aussie Women Share How Much They Spend On Food In A Week

When it comes to saving money and budgeting, it's easy to feel like we're doing it all wrong. Even if we know we've got a healthy amount of savings and aren't anywhere near having to move back in with the parents, the question of 'could we do more?' eternally looms.
If month after month you're met with the same 'friendly' breakdowns of your spending provided by your bank, only to see a huge slice of that pie graph has gone to... well, pie, among other things, then fret not. Even a quick poll of an office full of shopping enthusiasts tells us that most of us are concerned with how much we spend on food.
And if your worry has only increased in recent years, it's because groceries are getting more expensive. According to recent research, groceries are 2.6 per cent more expensive than they were just a few months ago in 2021, with inflation only set to see prices rise again later this year. On top of that, singles tend to spend more on food than couples, in a phenomenon that has become known as 'the single tax'.
While it's commonly understood that you shouldn't spend more than 30% of your take-home pay on rent, there isn't much guidance when it comes to how much you should spend food and drink.
So to get a clearer picture of what other Gen Z and millennial women on various salaries are spending on food, we asked you, our readers, to share your food-related expenses. Ahead, 18 women on how much they spend on groceries, takeaway and dining out in an average week.
