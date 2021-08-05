The Emotional Cost Of Living With Your Parents As An Adult

Ultimately, not everyone has a positive relationship with their parents, so moving home might not be the respite that you imagined it to be. This period might be a worthwhile time to seek outside emotional support, such as therapy or group counseling so that you have someone else in your life to provide input on these issues that may arise. And if the living situation is too difficult, or your relationship with your parents was strained or toxic before, then "it would be good to examine the necessity for you to be living with them," Dr. Amsellem says. Even if it means paying for laundry, it's worth it for the sake of your mental health and wellbeing.