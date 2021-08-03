Here Are 8 Easy Money-Saving Strategies To Help You Save Every Week

We often tend to think of goal-setting in black and white terms: For example, we’re either going to the gym every day at 6am. or we’re not going at all. If we operate in this way, it can certainly be difficult to feel that we ever achieve anything; the moment we trip up we feel like quitting. Instead, it's often best to set smaller, realistic goals that are sustainable, and commit to getting right back on the horse after (inevitably) falling off.