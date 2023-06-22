Skip navigation!
Anxiety
Fashion
How Social Anxiety Can Impact Your Style
Sara Radin
Sex
What To Do If You Get A Panic Attack During Sex
Sophie Saint Thomas
22 Jun. 2023
Wellness
12 People On What Gets Them Through Panic Attacks
Kimberly Truong
7 Jun. 2023
Home
These 9 Weighted Blankets Are The Epitome Of A Warm Hug
Tiffany Forbes
5 Jun. 2023
Anxiety
Fight, Flight, Or Freezing In Bed: What To Do When You Get Sexual...
If you’ve ever dealt with sexual anxiety, you’ll know it’s the last thing you want in bed. Even though the lighting is just right and the music i
by
Nina Miyashita
Body
Why Is Your Anxiety So Much Worse During A Hangover?
If you’ve ever woken up after a night of having one-too-many drinks, panicked over any texts or Instagram DMs you may have sent while intoxicated, yo
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
What Does It Mean To Have “High-Functioning” Anxiety?
Anxiety can manifest in a number of ways. Whether it’s constant, draining panic attacks, shaking or bouts of stress and mood changes, many people con
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
5 Ways To Actively Support Someone Who’s Struggling With Their Me...
Especially after a tumultuous past two years, it’s more important than ever to check in on our friends, family and loved ones. While asking if someon
by
Bree Grant
Anxiety
I Tried 47 Different Things To Help My Anxiety — This Is What Stuck
I’ve grappled with anxiety ever since my first panic attack six years ago, during an otherwise inconsequential day in June. Driving from my house to the
by
Anya Meyerowitz
Wellness
Read This If You Get Anxious In The Mornings
Some people just aren’t morning people, no matter how you slice and dice it. For some of us, it’s because waking up in the morning doesn’
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
12 Science-Backed Ways To Deal With Stress, According To Emily Na...
12 concrete, evidence-based and specific methods they recommend for completing the stress response.
by
Maggie Zhou
Anxiety
Are You Socially Awkward? Here’s What To Do About It
Calling your primary school teacher “mum.” Farting in a yoga class. Liking an ex’s Instagram from 53 weeks ago. Waving at a person who de
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
4 Ways To Make Sunday Nights A Little Less Scary
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Don’t Relate To Being An Introvert Or An Extrovert? You Could Be ...
I was introduced to the Myers-Briggs personality test at my first job at a startup in my early 20s. We all did the test and the results put us into one of
by
Tiffany Philippou
Wellness
Why We Stress Eat & What To Do About It
You had a bad day at work, so you grab fried chicken and chips on the way home. You’re disheartened by the news, so you plow through a bag of crisps.
by
Cory Stieg
Work & Money
Here’s Why New Hires Can’t Afford To Set Email Bounda...
Today, the vast majority of us navigate the world with a tiny computer permanently pressed into the palms of our hands. Phones, it seems, have become an ar
by
Ludmila Leiva
Wellness
What Anxiety Can Do To Your Body
Anxiety and worry are definitely emotional experiences, but ask anyone who’s had an anxiety episode or who lives with an anxiety disorder, and they&#
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
This Is Exactly What Happens When You Start Therapy
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Is Tragic Optimism The Antidote To Toxic Positivity?
In particularly hard times such as these, when the news cycle is unavoidable and we don’t have ready access to our usual distractions and outlets, gratit
by
Pema Bakshi
Wellness
How Often Should You Be Going To Therapy?
If you have the privilege of being able to access therapy, you might have a lot of questions about what to expect from it. Who benefits from it? What happe
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
The Vibes Are Off: What Happens When We Lose Our Shared Reality
There’s a collective feeling of malaise in the air. No one feels good right now, and it’s all we talk about online. We send deadpan tweets, sel
by
Whizy Kim
Wellness
The Emotional Cost Of Living With Your Parents As An Adult
Moving back home after uni has its obvious perks: saving money on rent, taking a breather after years of academic rigor, and mooching off of your parents&#
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
5 Tips For Dating Someone With Anxiety, From Someone Who Struggle...
I was 21 years old when my psychologist diagnosed me with high-functioning anxiety. Although it’s not an official diagnosis, it’s the category
by
Bree Grant
