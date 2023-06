What To Do If You Get A Panic Attack During Sex

But is there anything you can do when you're in the midst of a panic attack during sex? The first thing to do, if you can, is explain to your partner what's happening — and step back from sex to take care of yourself. You can always try having sex again later when you're feeling better. Deep breathing exercises, mindfulness practice, and reassuring self-talk can all be helpful in calming a panic attack, says Michael Aaron, PhD, a sex therapist and author of Modern Sexuality: The Truth about Sex and Relationships. Changing your physical position or getting up to walk around can also help comfort you.