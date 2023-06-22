What To Do If You Get A Panic Attack During Sex

At that point, Dr. Aaron says it's okay to take any anti-anxiety medication you've been prescribed, such as benzodiazepines. Because you can become dependent on such medications over time, they're meant to be used on an as-needed basis, Dr. Aaron says. But, depending on your individual needs, you may be taking them for a week or have a prescription at-the-ready for the rest of your life. While you're taking these medications, though, you're also (ideally) learning other self-soothing techniques in therapy that will come in handy when you stop taking the meds as frequently.