Sex
Sex
How Many Times Can You Have Sex In One Day?
by
Erika W. Smith
Entertainment
How Jackie Collins Taught Millennials Like Me About Sex
Katy Thompsett
18 Oct. 2021
Living
Scheduling Sex Felt Strange & Vulnerable — It Also Helped My Relationship
Anne H. Putnam
17 Oct. 2021
Dating Advice
How To Get The Most Out Of Your Makeout Sessions
Erika W. Smith
15 Oct. 2021
Sex
My Month-Long Relationship With A Submissive
Since getting out of my first and last adult relationship in 2015, my approach to sex has been unique; I swing almost wildly from asexuality/erotic apathy
by
Candice Carty-Wil...
Wellness
Should You Be Using Soap On Your Vagina?
Whenever someone wants to drive home how unnecessary (and potentially dangerous) douching can be, they compare the vagina to a self-cleaning oven. And it&#
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Relationships
Having A Crush Is The Best — It's Even Better When You're In A Re...
Thirsting after unattainable people is a pillar of my personality, even though I’m in a committed relationship. For me, a crush is self-care.
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Wellness
The Kinky Tendency You Might Not Realise You Have
In my first BDSM relationship, I was the submissive partner, and I was dating a dominant cis man who wanted to tie me up. He was also aroused by the idea o
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Wellness
What Does It Really Mean To Be A Bottom?
I remember a Tumblr post that changed my view of vaginas forever, as Tumblr posts are wont to do when you’re 16 years old and on the family computer late
by
Gina Tonic
Dedicated Feature
What It Takes To Be A Great Lover, According To Sex Therapist And...
We’re all on a journey to find our truest selves — and a large part of that is unpacking and learning about our sexual desire. In the video below,
by
Bianca Davino
Hot and Bothered
Dial *69: The Summer Of Phone Sex Is Here
The first time I seriously thought about phone sex was day 63 of the pandemic. Only a few months into the first lockdown, deprived of any physical intimacy
by
Katherine Singh
Wellness
What No One Tells You About Having A Miscarriage
It was a hot Sunday, late last August, when my pregnancy ended. Or when it began to make its ending known. From the pool deck of a friend’s hillside home
by
Allison Gibson
Sex
The Sex Positions You Need To Know If You Want To Have Sex Outdoors
by
Cory Stieg
Dedicated Feature
A Sex Therapist And Body Positivity Activist Dive Into Kinks, Sex...
A recent survey commissioned by Netflix explored what Australia’s pleasure preferences are, uncovering everything from how often people are having se
by
Bianca Davino
Living
Crushes & First (Same-Sex) Kisses: Coming Out In My 30s Made Me F...
A few years ago, my dentist tried to convince me to get Invisalign, along with a little bit of hardware as part of the full treatment. Braces? At 38? This
by
Alena Papayanis
Wellness
Crymaxing: When An Orgasm Makes You Cry
We know that orgasms can be accompanied by moaning, shaking, and even squirting. But what about crying? Crying during orgasm, sometimes called “crymaxing
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
COVID Gave Me Germaphobia. Now I’m Reclaiming My Sexuality
I can’t remember a time I wasn’t interested in sex. As a child, I felt a sort of morbid curiosity towards it and I recognised it as the ‘ultimate
by
Arese Sylvester
Dedicated Feature
4 People On Their Experience Trying The Kama Sutra
by
Bianca Davino
Sex
3 Asexual Women Tell Us About Dating When You Have No Interest In...
by
Jenn Selby
I'll Have What She's Having
How To Admit You've Been Faking Orgasms
Faux moans, simulated sheet grabs, exaggerated eye rolls. Fake orgasms are unlikely to be anyone’s first choice, but it’s not difficult to see how you
by
Aimée Grant Cumbe...
Body
6 Reasons Why You Might Be Experiencing Dryness
Sure, lubrication is one way to make sex hotter or more comfortable, but not everyone’s vagina is a fountain or even somewhat wet all of the time, an
by
Cory Stieg
Dedicated Feature
This Is How Australians Rate Themselves In Bed
Every conversation about sex — whether you’re discussing it with a partner, close friend or anyone in between — is different. Considering sex mea
by
Bianca Davino
Queer Voices
How Do You Know If You're Asexual?
Before Michael Doré had even got to high school, he started to realise that he was different from his peers. All of the boys in his grade were suddenly lo
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
The Best Sex Position For Clitoral Stimulation (You’re Probably A...
Every now and then, a new, fancy term enters the lexicon to describe something people have been doing forever, and suddenly what’s old is trendy agai
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
The Young Women Struggling With Porn Addiction
Safiya* was 19 years old and in her first year of medicine when she started using porn to cope with stress and depression. She’d watch adult content up t
by
Daisy Schofield
Sex
The Problem With The Term ‘Pegging’
If Cara Delevingne’s Met Gala outfit this year was designed to spark a conversation, she succeeded. Many people applauded her for the bold, ‘femini
by
Quinn Rhodes
Living
9 Women On Ignoring Their Relationship Deal-Breakers
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
This Is Why Yoga Is So Sexy
Have you ever been booty-up in a cow yoga pose or, better yet, spread-eagle in happy baby, and thought, Hey, this feels familiar? Yoga can be hot — and n
by
Cory Stieg
Dedicated Feature
14 People On The Fictional Characters That Spurred A Sexual Awake...
Having grown up in the golden era of poorly written Tumblr fanfic domination, I’m well aware of the erotic power a fictional character can hold. The
by
Bianca Davino
Sex Tips
Could Edging Be Bad For You?
Timing and orgasms are tricky factors during sex that partners care a lot about: If the sex is too long or too short by one partner’s standards, some
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
What Is Wax Play? Massage Candles As A Gateway To Soft Kink
by
Mary Frances Knapp
