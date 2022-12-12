Sleigh: Normal’s Slinging 25% Off Its Best-Selling Sex Toys For Christmas

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
It looks like Santa won't be the only one that's coming soon. Aussie sex toy start-up, NORMAL, is slashing 25% off its entire range to help you get into the festive spirit.
Yep, you read that right. NORMAL's best-selling sex toys are being discounted in the lead-up to Christmas — so stockings can be stuffed, bells can be jingled, and all can have not-so-silent nights.
NORMAL is also doing free express shipping (2-4 business days) for orders over $100 from December 16, but you’ll need to order by Wednesday, December 21, to ensure it cums on time.
So, if you’d like Santa to cum early, all you’ve gotta do is choose a sex toy, add it to your cart and enter the discount code ‘STOCKINGSTUFFER’ at the checkout. Viola, Merry Christmas!
Not sure which sex toy to spend your hard-earned cash on? We've got the full rundown right here.
For vulva owners, Billie, the beginner-friendly palm vibrator, is about to be your new best friend in the bedroom. This little beauty can be used to stimulate the clit while masturbating or during sex.
If oral sex is what really jingles your bells, the air-pulsing pleasure of Quinn is definitely worth exploring. It uses pulsing airwaves and different vibration patterns to mimic the feeling of sucking, so you can have oral-induced orgasms without catching feelings.
Then you’ve got Darcy, NORMAL's all-in-one vibrator that offers damn good G-spot penetration and clitoral orgasms.
And last but certainly not least is Piper. NORMAL's fresh take on the traditional rabbit vibrator.
*The offer also excludes already discounted bundles.