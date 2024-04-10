The Best Cock Rings For Couples

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Those are just for dudes, right? is an understandable hunch to have about penis rings. But it's not very 2024, is it?
Traditionally, a cock ring's core function makes erections go the extra mile — a noble cause, when studies show erectile dysfunction occurs between 32% and 80% of people with penises. That’s where this baby swoops in to restrict a penis’ blood flow and keep it hard even after ejaculation, which can help guarantee both partners' orgasms. But we also know that a penis does not a man make, despite mainstream culture’s obsession with gendering everything into binary pairs. That’s why ‘cock’ rings aren’t just for guys, but couples of all creeds. Lone rangers. Dudettes! People with penises, vaginas, strap-ons, and anything else happening below the belt.
Today's cock rings are also a testament to the fact that couples are seeking more and more versatility from their toys; rings now come with vibrating functions, clitoral stimulators, and even double up as a pocket-sized toy to rival your best bullet vibrator. Peen is just the diving board of the ring's possibility (rather than the sole destination). So we’ll wrap up this TED Talk with a call to action: why not toss a cock ring into the mix?
Whether you’re in the market for an adjustable 'rope' ring, on the lookout for a ring with a penetration shaft, or dreaming of a vibrating jelly model perfect for sliding onto a strap-on, we’ve found the best rings to make you cock of the walk.
