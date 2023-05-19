ADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29 Australia, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When it comes to sex toys, most of us are using them solo. But according to sexologist Georgia Grace, "introducing sex toys into partnered play can be incredibly fun, satisfying, exciting, and make sex a whole lot more fulfilling for everyone involved." According to her, benefits include increased communication, intimacy, and pleasure —and that's something we can really get behind. Especially if your or your partner's love language is physical touch, a couple's sex toy is a great way to explore new sensations and level up your pleasure.
Sex toys for couples encompass many different areas to be explored. Whether you and your beau are separate for the holiday and want to invest in long-distance controlled vibrators, add a sex pillow to help aid you in trying out a new position, or dip your toe into the world of BDSM and kink, the options are endless — and endlessly pleasurable. And though we’ve always championed vibrators as tools for solo orgasms, the reality is they can also be a lightning rod into foreplay and sex with your partner(s).
So whether you're in a committed AF relationship or you're casually hopping from bed to bed, we've compiled our favourite sex toys for couples to take your partnered pleasure up to the next level. Share the wealth!