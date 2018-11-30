Sex toys have come a long way since the days of Dr. Joseph Mortimer Granville's "electro-mechanical vibrator" hit the scene in 1883. You've got sleeves, dildos, props, plugs, things that go in places, things that go on places, and things that go just about anywhere. Just like sex, there are many types of toys and even more ways to enjoy them.
There are probably more sex toys out there than you could use in a lifetime, and each of them more versatile than you can imagine (but, go ahead and try). Some solo sex toys can even translate into a great shared experience for you and your partner, but some are made with both of you in mind.
After gathering data, we curated a list of accessories, tools, and toys, guaranteed to rock both your socks off. Here, you'll find the best treats you can use with a partner (or even just to amp up your solo playtime).
Adults need toys too. Have a little grown-up fun.
For anyone who's been thinking about bondage, but is just too confused to take the plunge. This fun little set turns your first-time bondage experience into a game, complete with a set of 52 cards with instructions (like, "Blindfold your lover, then get them to pleasure you using a method of your choosing") — so you'll never run out of ideas.
Love masturbating with a rabbit vibrator? Try out this cock ring version that'll give you the same amazing clit pleasure during penetration with a partner.
Hot Octopuss Pulse III Duo
If your partner has a penis, check out this remote-controlled toy. The Pulse III comes with six different vibration patterns, and is marketed in a unique and inclusive way: It can be used on both a flaccid or erect penis, for those who have erectile dysfunction or mobility issues. Plus, the Duo model is specifically designed for couples, and features an additional motor on the outside to stimulate the receiving partner during penetration.
Royal Me2 Dildo
This dildo is perfect for two vulva-having partners or for pegging, as it was made to go into a strap-on harness. The textured portions on the top provide clitoral stimulation for the wearer, while the curved shaft of the dildo is great for G-spot or prostate pleasure.
Vibrating Double Dildo Strap-On Set
Upon first inspection, this toy might look really complicated — don't worry, it just has lots to offer. This double strap-on features two 6-inch vibrating dildos with a curved design and rippled texture, meaning your G-spot will be well taken care of. Each dildo can be controlled individually by separate remotes; you and your partner can take charge of your own settings, or switch controllers and surprise each other. The set even comes with a free blindfold to add some sensory play to your fun.
Porn
Ever been watching a movie with your partner when a particularly great sex scene comes on? It's safe to say the two of you might get distracted. Watching porn with a partner can turn it into one of the most versatile "toys" at your disposal — communicating about the things you both enjoy in a video can inspire fantasies and lead to new explorations, says relationship expert Barbara Greenberg, PhD. Get started with some of our suggestions here.
Screamer Dual Hook Sex Swing
Voted the top swing by Sexswing.com, the Screamer has dual hooks and wide seat straps, making it the safe and comfortable for users of all sizes. You can even get creative and remount the removable straps in different ways to personalize your swing play experience –move the stirrups higher up to enable deeper penetration.
Doc Johnson Double Dildo
A delightfully simple but explorative toy, this 12 inch dual-ended dildo can facilitate everything from double penetration to pegging. The heads are rounded and smooth for easy insertion, so you can play with it on your own or with a partner for both vaginal and anal penetration (just make sure to clean it before switching). Perfect for two vaginas or a vagina/penis couple, there's no end to what you can try with this firm but flexible (literally — this PVC is bendy and sturdy) toy.
Sharevibe
This Babeland bestseller is designed for couples with two vaginas. One partner holds the shorter end in their vagina and penetrates their partner using the longer end. Plus, an upgrade from the original Share, this model of the double dildo vibrates.
This purple vibrator is ideal for couples in which one partner has a penis and one has a vagina. Each end of the toy does something different: The penetrative end can be inserted for internal vaginal vibrations, and the circular end can be used as a masturbation sleeve for penises. Couples can use the Duo at the same time. Simply place the circle around the penis as the lengthy end slides inside the vagina.
The Hitachi Magic Wand
The Hitachi Magic Wand is referred to as the "Cadillac of vibrators" for a reason. It's big, it's powerful, and it's reliable. Originally created to relax muscles, the wand quickly gathered a cult following as a vibrator for its undeniable ability to relax people (especially those with clits) in other ways. While the sex toy works wonders for solo play, it's fun to use in a relationship to help a partner with a vagina reach orgasm during penetrative sex. For those into BDSM, the magic wand is often used by the dominant on the submissive partner to bring the sub to orgasm while they're bound or tied up.
Heavy Chain Nipple Clamps
Anyone with nipples can enjoy nipple clamps. While the toy can be used solo, experimenting with a partner can be especially fun if you're exploring BDSM. The dominant partner (the one exerting control over the sex scene) will usually place the clamps on the submissive's nipples. This pair in classic S&M black and red is useful for beginners, since they are adjustable. Begin by placing the clamps on the nipples with light pressure, and adjust the little screw as wanted to tighten for more intense sensations.
Itty Bitty Beginner's Butt Plug
Butt plugs are a must-have for any couple interested in anal play, and they don't have to be used solo: They can be worn during vaginal intercourse for dual-penetration with a partner. It's important to start small, so this little guy is a perfect plug for beginners. Just don't forget to use lube when inserting anal toys into your butt.
Clone-A-Willy Glow In The Dark Pink Vibrator Moulding Kit
If your partner has a penis, this aptly-named "Clone-A-Willy" lets you create a silicone mold of it — one that vibrates. Ideal for couples in long-distance relationships, the toy comes in a variety of skin tones, so you can get as realistic as you'd like. (You also have the option to make it neon pink and glow-in-the-dark, which…yes.) If creating a penis clone sounds daunting, fear not: According to customer reviews, the Clone-A-Willy comes with detailed and easy to follow instructions.
Bondage 101 Kit
If you're curious about adding BDSM to your relationship, but unsure of where to start, this starter kit is just what you need. It contains wrist and ankle cuffs, a padded leather blindfold, rope for tying one another up, a whip for light spanking, and a tickler for teasing. Just be sure to learn about some BDSM best practices, and then get ready to dip your toes into the world of kink.
Lelo Luna Beads Noir
This kegel bead set is here to turn up the heat on your foreplay sessions.
Inspired by Ben Wa balls, the Lelo Luna Beads is a set of two beads connected with a retrieval wire. You can use them both at once or separately, but either way, they promise to deliver some seriously unique pleasure. They can also be used vaginally or anally to build sensation for the night to come. The inner balls are meant to respond to movement with subtle vibrations, making them perfect to use with a partner.
Lelo SIRI 2
The only thing better than a vibrator with eight different settings is a vibrator that vibrates to eight different settings, according to your music.
Lelo’s SIRI 2 works as a regular vibrator sans-music as well, but should you wish, you can also get creative and sync your music library to let it pulse to the beat of your any song you choose. Bonus: it also boasts Lelo’s “strongest vibrations ever,” and is 100% waterproof. Sure, you can use it solo, but letting your partner take the reins is half the fun.
We-Vibe Sync
This is the perfect couples’ sex toy — it was designed specifically to be used during intercourse. The U-shaped toy has one curved arm to stimulate the clit and another to rest in the vagina during intercourse — and it provides enough vibration and simulation for both partners.
Added bonus: It can be controlled by an app on your phone. This makes it pretty ideal for long-distance relationships (talk about taking sexting to another level), but that doesn’t mean couples who get tons of face-to-face time can’t enjoy it, too. You and your partner can download the free We-Vibe Sync app and connect your toy to it by inputting the serial number. You can then invite each other to “connect” on the app and sync up. We’ll let you take it from there.
Je Joue Mimi
We love the subtle power of this vibrator. It’s simple and unassuming but it's a total game-changer for partnered sex or solo play. You can hold it between bodies or with the palm of a hand. Furthermore, its shape makes it versatile for external stimulation on anyone's body. Think outside the box.
Liberator Heart Wedge
Yes, fine, it looks like a physical-therapy aid. But the Liberator is a cult classic for very good reason. It's an extremely firm and durable cushion that makes so many sex acts more comfortable (and those hard-to-reach spots very, very reachable).
Use it under your pelvis during oral sex. Try using it for elbow support during...anything that requires elbow support. There's really nothing else like it for new or tricky positions. Sometimes, all you need is a little boost.
Uberlube
A lot of people get weird about lube, frantically insisting, "I don't need it!" as if human worth were judged by the ability to self-lubricate. The truth is, even if you don't "need" lube, per se, it can make so many things so much more fun (and comfortable).
Uberlube, as the name suggests, is the ultimate. It's silicone, meaning it's hypoallergenic and will not be absorbed into your skin. The slickness lasts, the packaging is gorgeous, and it stays on in water but comes off easily with soap. Plus, this stuff is absolutely tasteless. Of course, you don't "need" lube for oral sex — but, do yourself a favor and give it a shot.
Minna Ola
Meet the triple-threat of vibrators. Ola is made of super high-quality silicone and feels velvety to the touch. The squeeze pad powers the multi-level vibration, meaning no feeling around in the dark to find a button. Best of all: It has a memory mode, allowing you to tap in your own vibration patterns that the vibe will automatically repeat. Frankly, it's a little too smart for a vibrator.
The Blossom Sleeve
Remember that grapefruit video? This is the same thing, but so much better.
Lelo Lyla 2
If you want a remote-controlled vibe, this is the ultimate, in my opinion. You can wear it internally or externally (though it's not ideal for anal insertion because of the tapered end), and it tucks easily into undies if you want to wear it out and about.
Your partner (or you) can control the vibration from up to 39 feet away simply by shaking or tilting the remote. Very powerful and very discreet.
Icicles Daisy Plug
If you’re going to buy a butt plug, buy a cute and awesome butt plug. If you're unsure what to do with this one, don't be shy. We have a guide here, if you're interested.
Babeland Massage Candle
Scented candles are always a gamble. Will it be too strong, too sweet, too "sensual?" This line really gets it right — fragrant, but not overpowering.
But, the coolest thing about massage candles is their double duty. The oil melts at a lower temperature than wax, so you can pour or brush the melted candle directly onto skin without burning anybody.
Candy-Colored Glass Dildo
The loveliness of these dildos is clear, but the material is the real bonus. Glass conducts temperature in a way that silicone can't, so running it under warm water provides a whole new experience. It's also the gold standard for G-spotting or anal stimulation because of the pressure you can wield. Also: pretty!
Je Joue Mio
If you’ve never gotten into cock rings, this is the one that will get you into cock rings. Don’t ask questions. Just try it. Fun times all around.
Blossom Organics Natural Moisturizing Lubricant
Callin' all my ladies with hypersensitivity and/or yeast-infection susceptibility! Have I got a lube for you. Blossom Organics is water-based and pH-balanced. While it's not as long-lasting or slick as silicone, it is absolutely worth the reapply.
Thick and cushiony, this stuff is made with aloe, Vitamin E, and other natural moisturizers. If you're prone to chafing or micro-tears, this will prevent further damage (and won't sting any existing abrasions). You don't even have to wait for sexytime to put it on! If you're feeling dry or irritated, try a dab during the day.
Moregasm
Everyone should have this book, period. Written by Babeland's founders, it covers essentially every single topic related to sex — in a positive and truly educational way. Moregasm is a reference guide, an instruction manual, and a great, um, conversation starter.
