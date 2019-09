This is the perfect couples’ sex toy — it was designed specifically to be used during intercourse. The U-shaped toy has one curved arm to stimulate the clit and another to rest in the vagina during intercourse — and it provides enough vibration and simulation for both partners.Added bonus: It can be controlled by an app on your phone. This makes it pretty ideal for long-distance relationships (talk about taking sexting to another level), but that doesn’t mean couples who get tons of face-to-face time can’t enjoy it, too. You and your partner can download the free We-Vibe Sync app and connect your toy to it by inputting the serial number. You can then invite each other to “connect” on the app and sync up. We’ll let you take it from there.