“But Then I Met Cara”: Women On Finding Love While Chronically Ill

Disclosing a chronic condition to a new partner can be nerve-wracking. Corvan recommends doing it early on (so long as the ill person is ready) so that other person can decide if they are invested enough to work with it. However, the fear of rejection can slow down when this conversation takes place. Collins says “waiting too long might lead to feelings of betrayal or mistrust”, making timing a balancing act. Bennet told Cara about her condition three weeks into dating and at first “minimized its impact”. Bennet was asked: What does this mean for you? “At that moment I realized she was different from anyone else.” Both Corvan and Collins believe both partners need good self-care routines that are their own and don’t involve the other partner. This, along with compassion and good communication, they say, is what people dealing with chronic illnesses do so well in successful romantic relationships. All of that work lays the foundation for a strong, healthy, and fun relationship.