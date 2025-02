“But Then I Met Cara”: Women On Finding Love While Chronically Ill

Picking the right partner isn’t to be underestimated. Corvan notes, on the darker side of things, that being chronically ill and in a relationship makes a person more vulnerable to the well person. Ria Wolstenholme, 28, who lives in London, has endometriosis and found, during her early twenties, that dating people who didn’t recognize her pain affected her own perception of it (endometriosis involves endometrial tissue growing in places it shouldn’t, causing extreme pain). “It was difficult to find the words to explain how it made me feel about my body to my boyfriends over the years,” she says, as endometriosis makes her painfully bloated, lethargic and depressed. “I usually need bed rest, sleep and painkillers to ride flare ups out,” says Ria. “It also impacts sex. Explaining that to a new partner feels so uncomfortable the first time around, but in some ways acts as a test to see if they’re mature and sensitive enough to take me seriously and listen to my needs.” The biggest challenge she’s encountered is finding someone who understands when plans need to be changed or she needs to be taken care of. But she’s also experienced men questioning if “the pain is actually that bad” and whether she’s using it as an excuse to “say no to sex”. “It can really mess with your head when the person who’s meant to care about you makes you doubt if your pain is real, so for a long time, I convinced myself I was just being dramatic”.