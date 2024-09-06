Your Bank Balance Might Be Low, But Is Your Self-Esteem Lower?

There are ways to challenge those habits, though it’s not easy. Nora Thomas-Dib, 27, is from the US and currently living in Barcelona. Coming from a low-income background, spending always invoked a sense of shame, perpetuating the cycle that saw her “seeking validation through spending”. It’s via therapy and then travelling that she’s confronted her relationship with money and her self-esteem. “I saved money for two years and made purchasing decisions based on my goal of travelling Europe,” Thomas-Dib says. “My confidence increased because I watched what I was saving grow and saw the possibility of this lifestyle become more achievable.” She now feels less anxious and shameful when she does choose to buy things, especially as while travelling she’s often confronted with surprise costs. “I’ve learned how to balance habits because if I don’t, I can easily end up back in my home city.”