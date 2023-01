In 2023, We Need Our Useless Little Treats More Than Ever

We’re still, assuredly, in times of hardship. Daily life in the UK feels like spinning a 'pick your crisis' wheel in a Black Mirror episode. The cost of living crisis is in full swing, millions of people across the country are living in poverty after over a decade of Tory government, the world is either burning or flooding around us and the ongoing pandemic is still disabling people – to say this past year has been a lot is an understatement. On top of all of that, we’re all exhausted. For many of us, the festive period wrung us dry both financially and emotionally, if you’re the type of person who, like me, finds enforced fun a little bit tiring.