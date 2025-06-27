Money Diary: A Freelance TV Producer On £0

Housing costs: Our mortgage is £2,443.14. Last year, I paid a greater share of this as I was earning more. This year, E has been paying more as I’m currently living off savings. I also have a mortgage on a flat I own outside of London, which I bought with savings when I was 27. I have a tenant whose rent covers the mortgage in full. So, although I’m not making a profit from the flat, it basically pays for itself. The mortgage on that flat is £1,295.

Loan payments: None currently.

Savings?: My personal savings are now down to £2,663. E has around £2,000, plus £800 in investments. When my most recent contract finished, I had £10,000 in savings. But they quickly depleted on paying the mortgage, bills, a financially irresponsible but absolutely amazing trip around Southeast Asia and general London living.

Pension? Currently not paying into a pension as unemployed. I think I have around £9,000 split between two pension pots, but I should really check this!

Utilities: Our water bill has gone up recently and is now £56. Our council tax is £77. Internet, gas and electricity are all with one provider and we pay £200 for these. We used to split bills evenly, but now that I’m not working E pays the lion’s share.

All other monthly payments: £41.80 on British Gas insurance for the flat I own outside of London, £49.50 on my contact lenses, £27 for my mobile phone. Subscriptions: £10.99 for Netflix, which we split evenly.