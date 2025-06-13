Money Diary: A Compliance Officer On £85,000

This week: "I am a born and raised Londoner who lives in North London with my husband T and my toddler J (I am also currently pregnant). Our financial set-up is considered unusual in that I pay for the mortgage and most of the bills. My husband covers our grocery shop and most of our joint social activities come out of that pot and he also pays into J’s Junior Stocks and Shares ISA. My outlook on finances completely changed when I got engaged to T and we started to save more actively (in the end we only spent circa £6k on our wedding and honeymoon). I was very much a “treat yourself” kind of person and used to spend frivolously but I never got into debt and still managed to save some money. I now have a collection of designer bags and shoes that are collecting dust as quite frankly I have nowhere appropriate to wear these things! We rarely get weekly takeaways and tend to shop in places like Lidl so we can do more experiences and go on holidays even if it is a cheap package deal. We are extremely lucky that we get a lot of childcare help from my mother for free (she wouldn’t dream of accepting any money) and we also made the decision for T to drop to part-time work so we didn’t have to send J to nursery straight after my maternity leave."