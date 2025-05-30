Money Diary: A Corporate Finance Adviser On £75,000

This week: “I am a 29-year-old corporate finance advisor working in consultancy in London. I have been working for five years. I love saving and investing and I'm always on the lookout to grow my pot of money. I try to live below my means and have a frugal lifestyle but I still do remind myself to enjoy myself and to live my “rich life” as described by Ramit Sethi. I do work a lot, so I constantly focus on having a healthy lifestyle to minimise the impact from staying up late and sitting down all day! I also love learning new things such as languages and sports to keep my life interesting."