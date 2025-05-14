Money Diary: A Civil Servant On £42,400

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

My parents were always quite polarised about my money. Due to his own upbringing, my dad was quite trigger-happy with spending, whereas my mum was much more anxious about finances. I never wanted for anything as a child, but whenever I asked for things, the answer would be 'ask Father Christmas for it' or 'if you still want it for your birthday...'. My mum also worked extra jobs every year to afford any holidays we took. My parents' differing attitudes to money came to a head when they divorced in my teens, and as the oldest child, I remember having a lot of conversations with my mum about what we could and couldn't afford. My mum is an incredibly hard worker and very selfless, so she still managed to support me and my sisters through university and into our twenties whilst taking on the mortgage for our family home solo.