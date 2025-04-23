Money Diary: A Corporate Strategist On £82,000

Housing costs: £2,100 for a two-bed rental in Bristol, split equally with T. Our mortgage payments will be fairly similar when we (hopefully) move to our new flat, around £2,000.

Loan payments: £688 student and postgraduate loan automatically taken from my salary each month. The paycheque amount above is after this deduction. I'm just under two years away from paying off my postgraduate loan and I cannot WAIT!

Savings?: Currently, I have £85k spread across different accounts, with around £27k in a Lifetime ISA, £4k in a Stocks an Shares ISA, £22k in a Cash ISA and £32k in a Simple Saver (allowing one withdrawal a month). My partner has around £97k saved, we do see this as a joint pool of savings even though we manage them separately. We will soon use £90k of our total savings towards our 20% flat deposit. I try to save £1.5k a month unless there are big spends like holidays, car insurance etc.

Pension? Yes, I have £43k spread across various pots. I currently contribute 2% (around £136 a month) and my employer contributes 8% (the employer contribution will increase to 10% in June once I have been at the company for a year).

Utilities: My half is £100 electric, £119 council tax, £15 internet. Water is included in our rent.

All other monthly payments: £5 WaterAid, £10 Greenpeace, £6 SMARTY SIM-only plan, £29 ClassPass. Subscriptions: £6 Amazon Prime, £15 Spotify (last two split with T). It’s also worth mentioning that I sacrifice around £150 from my paycheque each month to buy 5x extra holidays each year. For me this is completely worth it!