Is TikTok’s “Girl Dinner” Trend Controversial Or Just Cute?

Of course, we have to address the obvious issue that a "girl dinner" may not be the best meal to have regularly, for a number of reasons. Depending on what you load your plate with, there's definite potential for it to be deficient, by which we mean, not enough food to keep you full. The other glaringly obvious issue is the size of your "girl dinner" and the amount of food you're eating. When you hear someone say all they're having for dinner is a collection of beautifully plated crackers and cheese with a handful of olives, it can raise concerns about someone's health and specifically disordered eating (which TikTok aims to take pretty seriously ). The concept of an aesthetically curated meal that is only superficially satiating can give off diet culture energy, and for some, "girl dinners" might be problematic or even dangerous.