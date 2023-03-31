From Spritz To Sours: Raise A Glass To The Best Cocktail Bars In Sydney

With countless bars, pubs and restaurants dotted around Sydney, it can be hard to nail down the spot for a perfectly curated cocktail list.
As most places with a liquor license will offer some kind of cocktail, it's important to find one that's filled with expertly crafted traditional and experimental tipples. Here at Refinery29 Australia, we consider it our job to make sure you know where to find the best of the best when it comes to vibes, service, and most importantly, a balanced and sippable cocktail.
Let's be honest — there are some occasions when only a cocktail will do. Whether you're a spritz fan, a hardcore Martini enthusiast or a long-time Negroni devotee, we've curated a list of the 40 best bars in Sydney for all kinds of cocktail lovers, to ensure you can always find the best spots in town.
We try to update this list regularly since Sydney's bar scene is always changing. But with new ones constantly popping up, we'd appreciate it if you can comment below if you think we should try any new ones we haven't listed!