When I Reported My Sexual Abuse, No One Told Me I Wouldn’t Get a Lawyer

When the day finally came, the man who raped me sat flanked by his two barristers. They had taught him how to woo the judge with a floor-scraping bow, directed him when to glance his eyes toward the jury, to shift from looking hard done by to apologetic. I met the Crown Prosecutor one business day before the trial. It was the perfect embodiment of all I’d endured: a system that saw me not as a participant, but as a prop. No one was there to explain what was happening, to tell me what decisions were being made about me, or to push back when rules were broken. And they were, constantly. Evidence was withheld. My medical records were subpoenaed unlawfully. My sexual history was paraded in front of the jury. Every response I had to, you know, just the worst thing to ever happen to me was dissected, disputed, discredited, and no one intervened. No one could, because technically, legally, I didn't have any rights in that courtroom.