Mortgage: A $1,700 fixed mortgage and about $100 variable with the recent rate hikes, so around $1,800 these days. We've been in our four bedroom/two bathroom/two living spaces house for about four years. House prices have skyrocketed since we bought — we wouldn't be able to afford this place if we were on the market now.

Car Payment: $310 for my car. We own my husband's SUV outright.

Childcare/Kindergarten: $1633. This gives us five days a week for our oldest and three days a week for the baby.

Netflix: $16.99

Spotify: $11.99

Foxtel: $25

Audible: $16.45

Home and Car Insurance: $307.86

Insurance (Life, Disability, Income Protection): $883.53

Private Health: $116.53 for me, $142.75 for my husband

Phone: $106.99

Internet: $99

Cleaner: $104.50

Meat Shares: $193.69. Every month, we get 6 kg of beef and pork from a small shop outside Melbourne. They practice ethical farming and slaughtering. We get a variety of cuts, from seasonal flavoured sausages to ribs to mince and steaks. Best tasting meat ever and it helps keep our meat consumption in check!

Husband's Health Club: $102.95

Swimming Lessons: $214.50

Patreon: $8.87

Zoos Victoria: $10/month

Raiz: $50/month from my personal spending money

Energy: $400/quarter

Water: $300/quarter

Rates: $491.86/quarter

Body Corporate: $34.73/quarter

NHL Subscription: $150/year

NBA Subscription: $150/year

Streaming: We mooch Stan, Amazon Prime and Kayo from a friend

Donations: We don't have a set monthly amount that we donate. Rather, we donate as causes come up that we want to support. In the past few months we've donated to The Royal Women's Hospital, Come Back Alive, Save The Children, The Good Friday Appeal and a children's cancer charity.