How To Manage Your Money: A Beginner’s Guide

We get it: retirement seems like a ridiculously long way away. However if you start looking at super as the money that you'll likely need to dip into when you're older, you might start to look at it a bit differently. Let's say you're 25 now, and making $60,000 a year. You don't take a career break (to have children, for example, and you retire when you're 70). Including the age pension, you'd be looking at retiring with around $41,462 each year, according to the government's calculator . If you live in a big city and don't own your home, you can imagine that you'll have to say goodbye to all the extra little things you might enjoy right now, like takeaway meals or going to the movies. That's why your super matters. You'll still be you when you're older.