Young Australians in particular can fall prey to bad financial habits, with many of us staring down the barrels of HECS debt and overdrawn accounts. Even if we tune in to the latest budgeting podcast, muster up the nerve to negotiate a pay rise or win a small fortune in the lottery, none of it really matters if we’re not putting in the work to manage what we have. Setting yourself up right now paves the way for Future You, and, let’s be honest, no one’s ever regretted being more intentional with their spending.