Please note that this is information is general in nature and shouldn't be construed as financial advice.
Recent times have effectively thrown many aspects of our lives into complete disarray, particularly work and money. And with social media and the pandemic only highlighting the divides, it can feel like everyone else has got their shit a lot more together than you.
Well, you’re certainly not alone. Now, more than ever, we’re finding ourselves questioning our careers, depending on stricter budgets, and looking at how we can maximise our money in new ways.
But, if you, like us, struggle to get a hold of your finances, are too time-poor to work on your side hustle, and just generally feel like everyone’s privy to the secrets of a work/life balance but you, then rest assured that there are people out there willing to share how they get things done.
Advertisement
Whether it’s breaking down personal finance for us regular folk to understand, to opening up conversations about healthier workplaces, these are our six go-to podcasts for all things careers and money.
How To Fail With Elizabeth Day
It may sound counterintuitive, but the premise behind this hugely popular podcast is that in talking to successful people who are killing it in their fields about their failures, journalist Elizabeth Day helps us see that we are so much more than our setbacks.
More often than not, we realise that it's the bumpy roads, slip-ups and misadventures that truly set us on the path we're meant to be on. Sounds a little woo-woo, but trust us, give it a listen and tell us you don't end up learning something!
She's On The Money
Taking her extensive expertise on the subject and turning it into something digestible and engaging, Victoria Devine has built an empowered and supportive community of people who just want to understand money better.
Whether you're already two home loans-deep with an impressive stock portfolio, or you've just realised that living off credit is not financially sustainable, there's so much to learn from this podcast, we implore you to give it a listen.
How I Built This With Guy Raz
Even if you're not looking to become your own boss or start a new business, Guy Raz' impressive carousel of guests include entrepreneurs, inventors and everyone in between who have managed to build some of the world's most successful companies.
Advertisement
Through chits and chats, Raz dives deep into the origin stories — most of which will surprise you — and what people believe it took for them to get their businesses booming in such a competitive market. From tricks of the trade to general life-hacking advice, tap into a wealth of knowledge and wisdom with this podcast.
You're In Good Company
Is it just us or is everyone around you suddenly an investment whiz? Getting a foot in the door isn't the easiest when you're not savvy with money, and so it's important to dive in with the right information.
Hosted by friends Maddy and Sophie, this podcast is all about opening up conversations around finance that are accessible and realistic, and a place where people can find community with others just wanting a little more gains in the wallet area.
Each week, the pair brings in insightful and thought-provoking experts to help navigate and simplify everything you need to know about taking the plunge into the stock market/investing.
Girlboss Radio With Puno
You may be familiar with the incredible Girlboss Instagram page, but did you know about Girlboss Radio? Probably. Aside from being wildly entertaining and boasting some super-interesting guests, Girlboss has been a complete wonder in educating millennials on work and money with refreshing honesty.
From career advice that is actually relevant in 2021 — like how to ask for a raise, and how to set boundaries in the workplace — to spotlighting trailblazing figures, the podcast has plenty to offer.
Advertisement
Life Skills By Rookie
If you remember Rookie, vale to a legend.
BUT. Did you know that their iconic column Life Skills has now become an Audible podcast? Yep, that's right. Each episode brings on a guest in the form of a former Rookie Mag contributor, as Tavi Gevinson and her guest tackle the emotional rhythms of life. Here you'll find a lot of helpful guidance on creativity, such as how to stand up to your inner critic, and even more general life skills like how to break up with a friend.