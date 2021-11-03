How To Manage Your Money: A Beginner’s Guide

A lot of the money advice out there seems to ask you to just stop spending. But personal finance is exactly that: personal. It's about managing what you earn and ensuring that your hard-earned cash is spent wisely, not living as frugally as possible to maximise savings. Cutting out spending altogether isn't realistic for some, but there are some ways we can ensure that when we're getting the most of what we buy, and shopping wisely as to not let it spiral into living beyond our means. There is such a thing as healthy spending, and it's a good idea to shift your thinking to be more realistic, so you can avoid any impulse buys or the dreaded 'withdrawer's guilt'.