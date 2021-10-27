How Much Money Do You Really Need To Quit Your Job?

As for me, I haven’t been keeping close track of it, but my Fuck You Fund hasn’t gotten much bigger since my dad first told me about his 12-month rule, but it’s not a high priority for me. I don’t know if this was his intention, but the lesson I took away from our conversation wasn’t that I needed to sock away even more cash, but rather that it’s important to value yourself and your happiness over your job. Maybe the theory of the FYF is powerful enough on its own, and will help remind me that if I’m ever in a situation that makes me wish I had just a few months’ more rent saved up, I’ll prioritize getting myself out of there — no matter how much cash I have on the side.