Reminder: When Lockdown Ends, Not Everyone Can Afford The Best. Summer. Ever

Others have not been so lucky with their sources of income, making their relationship with money even more fraught. Rosalie, 32, stopped working in September 2019 to have brain surgery and spent all of 2020 recovering. "I was already stressed about money because I was freelance and didn’t have sick pay to rely on," she tells R29. "The Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) grants have been really helpful but the fact that I had already used all my savings for recovery was very stressful." Although she's been doing some work for her mum, she hasn't been able to find other work, despite consistently applying for jobs and projects since September. "I’m currently in my overdraft and I am looking forward to the fourth SEISS grant but also stressed as I don’t know if I’m still eligible."