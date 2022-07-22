How To Put Together An Emergency Fund

Obviously this depends on your income, but as a reference, my own emergency fund came together when I began putting $50 aside each week — separate from my regular savings. Now and then, when I came into bonuses or other forms of extra cash, I’d add in a little more on a whim. Two years later, that equated to $8k sitting pretty in an account that I can now rest easy, knowing it will get me by should I ever need it. I barely noticed the missing funds week-to-week as I automated the transfers and now I feel a lot more secure knowing it’s there.