How To Put Together An Emergency Fund

It provides a financial safety net, so you don't have to worry about going through the process of borrowing money if something were to ever happen to you, your income or your family. Where it differs from a 'sinking fund' is that it's not to meet a particular goal, per se. This is why there can be some confusion around how much should go in there, because you're not working towards a specific purchase. But while that can make all the savings a little unsatisfying, trust us when we say, it's still very worth it.