“He’s A House Husband, I Pay For Everything”: Real Couples Explain Their Finances

In a time where costs are ever rising and the housing market is, to put it delicately, losing its mind, there are financial perks to being in a relationship. Certain costs can go down when you couple up as you avoid the invisible tax on single people.
But it's a whole other issue to work out how you split your finances. How do you split the burden of saving? Of the food shop? What split is fair on the rent? And how do you approach all these things if one of you is managing debt, or has terrible spending habits, or is not earning right now?
The key, as ever, is communication. To get some ideas of how best to manage money with a partner, we asked the knowledgeable crew of the Facebook Money Diaries Group and they responded like champs. Ahead, we've picked out some of our favourite responses to give you some starter thoughts for your own relationship.
How do you make your money work with your partner? Tell us in the comments.