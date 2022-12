I’m Dreading Christmas Because Of The Cost Of Living Crisis

Currently receiving universal credit , PIP (personal independence payment) and child tax credits, Charlotte is just about able to cover her necessities but with the holidays approaching, she is worried about how she will give her children the typical Christmas experience. "This year I really want to get bikes for the children so I’m going to have to use Halfords' payment plan to get them," she said. "The girls are having some makeup. But they want clothes and toys, too – they’re kids. I’ve explained to them we are struggling but it isn’t nice for them. All their friends have this and that, and they get bullied because they haven’t got the same. I always have to say no. I’ve had enough of always saying no."