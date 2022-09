I’m A PhD Student – & With Rising Costs, I’m Worried About Eating

In the past two years, I’ve been cutting back and sacrificing what I can to stay afloat. To save on heating the house , I head to the university to stay warm while I work. When I am home, I bundle up in lots of warm clothes, but on those really cold days, I have to turn on the heating – I don’t want to be going to sleep in a ski suit just to avoid being cold. Everything in the flat runs off electricity. I just had my most recent bill and it was three times as much as it was last year. And that is with me being extremely careful with how much I am using. I only use it to occasionally work at home, cook in the evenings, and wash dishes at the end of the day. I turn the boiler off all day and only switch it on when I need it.