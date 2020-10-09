How To Keep Your House Warm Without Turning The Heating On

If you’re still working from home at this point, you're likely starting to burrow down for the long winter ahead. With new government guidelines now asking those who can work from home to stay there for the foreseeable future, thoughts inevitably turn to the added expense of keeping your 'home office' heated throughout the next few months. With colder weather known for causing a spike in energy prices, it’s likely that spending long days WFH will make them surge even higher.
Thankfully, there are some money-saving hacks that can ease the bill increase, starting with the Green Homes Grant. The government initiative allows homeowners and landlords to apply for funding of up to two thirds of the overall cost of installing energy-efficient home improvements. You can also check the energy efficiency of your home to make sure that it meets the minimum legal requirements, with landlords having to ensure that the property is rated E or above. Plus, you can always apply for WFH tax relief, which allows you to claim money back through your employer to put towards your heating bills.
If you’ve checked everything off the above list and still want ways to save (or if your landlord is unwilling to engage in the schemes), there are still plenty of things you can do to warm up your home without turning the central heating on. One of the simplest solutions for making your space more temperature-controlled is to add inexpensive products that work to insulate the room. It might not always be the sexiest of solutions but a gadget that can instantly heat up a space is one of the best investments you can make as the colder weather creeps in.
To take a look at our roundup of top buys for working from home in winter, click through the slideshow ahead...
