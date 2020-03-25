Whether you're lucky enough to be able to work from home or are seeking next-level comfort at the weekends, self-isolation has forced us all to relegate stiff and structured pieces to the back of our wardrobes. Fold 'em away for the future (why not do a spring clean and make a pile for donation while you're at it?) and let us introduce you to a slew of cosy, comfortable and – most importantly – comforting clothes to don for the foreseeable.
Perhaps you're a longtime champion of athleisure and feeling super smug right now; maybe you're currently staring blankly at your wardrobe, furious at the thought of wearing PJs all day. Either way, there's a self-isolation outfit for everyone, from the ultra cosy club to the get-dressed-and-go types. We've found the best pieces to kit you out, whether you want to keep it cool for the morning Zoom meeting or you're embracing the sartorial stay-at-home vibe.
Click through to find home comfort looks for every style, comfort rating 1-10.