Move Over Athleisure, In 2021 We’re Embracing Athflow

If, like us, you're sick of the sight of loungewear – having spent every day of 2020 in matching joggers and sweatshirts – but you're not quite ready to embrace your pre-pandemic wardrobe, you'll be thrilled to meet athflow.
In its end-of-year annual trend report, which analyses its database of more than 400 million users, Pinterest called athflow 2021's buzziest trend – but what exactly is it? "When athleisure meets elegance — that’s athflow." Think of it as a move on from traditional loungewear which still comprises looks comfortable enough to go about your daily lockdown life, from your makeshift WFH set-up to your living room Pilates class to hitting the sofa for a Bridgerton marathon.
"Professional enough for a work-from-home look, stretchy enough for the yoga mat and comfy enough for the couch," expect "flowy pants, casual jumpsuits and oversized outfits" which "replace athletic clothes as the new go-to loungewear." For us, the brands nailing athflow include Uniqlo, PRISM² and Nike, while softer labels like St. Agni and Vince amp up the sporty vibe with cosy cashmere and merino pieces. Think ballet-inspired pumps and wraparound cardigans, technical outerwear like fishtail parkas, and stretch-friendly leggings and oversized jumpsuits.
The trend has legs, too: once lockdown lifts in spring and we're able to grab coffee and go further than the local park, athflow pieces will look just as great with Birkenstocks as they do now with box-fresh kicks for your government-sanctioned daily walk.
From linen jumpsuits and sporty leggings to menswear shirts, click through to find the easiest (and breeziest) athflow pieces on the market right now.