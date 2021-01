Move Over Athleisure, In 2021 We’re Embracing Athflow

In its end-of-year annual trend report, which analyses its database of more than 400 million users, Pinterest called athflow 2021's buzziest trend– but what exactly is it?"When athleisure meets elegance — that’s athflow." Think of it as a move on from traditional loungewear which still comprises looks comfortable enough to go about your daily lockdown life, from your makeshift WFH set-up to your living room Pilates class to hitting the sofa for a Bridgerton marathon.