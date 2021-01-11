Move Over Athleisure, In 2021 We’re Embracing Athflow

"Professional enough for a work-from-home look, stretchy enough for the yoga mat and comfy enough for the couch," expect "flowy pants, casual jumpsuits and oversized outfits" which "replace athletic clothes as the new go-to loungewear." For us, the brands nailing athflow include Uniqlo, PRISM² and Nike, while softer labels like St. Agni and Vince amp up the sporty vibe with cosy cashmere and merino pieces. Think ballet-inspired pumps and wraparound cardigans, technical outerwear like fishtail parkas, and stretch-friendly leggings and oversized jumpsuits.