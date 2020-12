Wrap Up Warm With These Winter Accessories

Often an afterthought, the power of a good winter set is not to be underestimated. From a knitted woolly hat that stops you losing heat from your head to a pair of mittens that will see off frostbitten fingers, accessories are essential for cold-weather dressing. Though the majority of us have owned scarves , hats and gloves at some point in our lives, it’s rare that we hold onto them long enough to own all three at once.