24 Looks That Will Inspire You To Trade Your Winter Coat For A Spring Jacket

Ever stand in front of your jam-packed closet, staring at more than enough clothing options, and think: I have nothing to wear? Same. But perhaps the issue isn’t that you’re out of viable outfit choices. You just need a fresh dose of inspiration — say: spring jacket ideas — to help you see your wardrobe in a new way. That’s where Outfit Dump comes in. On the first of the month, every month, we supply you with enough ideas to fuel your style until the next drop comes along.
Depending on where you are, it may not look like it outside, but warmer weather is on the way while the days of the sun setting at 4 p.m. are behind us. What this means fashion-wise: March is the perfect time to start parting with your winter-proof puffer, and begin flirting with your spring jackets.
This also translates to having more wiggle room to dress how you want instead of letting the elements decide your outfit for you. Now that you don’t have to hide under a full-length parka, you can start to get creative with layering and dig up those pieces you were saving for brighter days.
Whether you’re into denim, quilted fabrics, or patent leather, we’ve got the light outerwear inspiration just in time for daylight savings. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 24 spring jacket looks from Instagram’s best-dressed that will inspire you to shed layers.