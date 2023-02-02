The Best Winter Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week

February is here, marking the beginning of a whirlwind of fashion weeks around the world, commonly known as Fashion Month. Over the past few years, Copenhagen’s prominence as a global fashion capital has risen, and so have the masses of stylish insiders descending onto its streets.
This season, they’ve come with all the best looks to battle the bitter cold. From silver metallics and furry sleeves to fuzzy hats and bouclé coats, all the season’s top trends were on display among attendees. There were also futuristic leather trench coats, quirky bags and practical balaclavas.
As winter enters its final stretch, take a cue from Copenhagen’s street style to keep yourself inspired despite the gloomy cold.
Advertisement
The furry sleeves trend is here to stay.
Spaceship-inspired cowboy boots? Sign us up!
Always keep a balaclava handy, just in case.
Valentine's Day is just around the corner.
Out with the minis and in with the midi denim skirt.