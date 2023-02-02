Story from Fashion

The Best Winter Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week

Frances Solá-Santiago
February is here, marking the beginning of a whirlwind of fashion weeks around the world, commonly known as Fashion Month. Over the past few years, Copenhagen’s prominence as a global fashion capital has risen, and so have the masses of stylish insiders descending onto its streets. 
This season, they’ve come with all the best looks to battle the bitter cold. From silver metallics and furry sleeves to fuzzy hats and bouclé coats, all the season’s top trends were on display among attendees. There were also futuristic leather trench coats, quirky bags and practical balaclavas
As winter enters its final stretch, take a cue from Copenhagen’s street style to keep yourself inspired despite the gloomy cold. 
Advertisement
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
The furry sleeves trend is here to stay.
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Spaceship-inspired cowboy boots? Sign us up!
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Always keep a balaclava handy, just in case.
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Giving Wednesday Addams a run for her money.
Photo: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images.
Valentine's Day is just around the corner.
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Out with the minis and in with the midi denim skirt.

More from Street Style

R29 Original Series

Advertisement