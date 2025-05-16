110 Photos That Capture 13 Years Of Street Style At Australian Fashion Week

This was also the case for Australian Fashion Week (AFW), though it took a few more years to catch on. In 2013, two things happened to thrust street style to the forefront of the annual event. First, it marked AFW's move from the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Circular Quay to Carriageworks, swapping the sparkling harbour and ambiguous city backdrops for the industrial brickwork and decided "cool factor" we now associate with AFW. It also marked the inception of fashion bloggers.