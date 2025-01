These 8 Colour Trends Will Rule Your Wardrobe In 2025

In 2025, there are a few standout colours that are likely to gain traction. The spring/summer 2025 runways offer a peek at what’s to come, as does the street style and influencer circuit, which is already embracing powdery pastels (icy blue and petal pink, to name a couple), saturated tones of green and red, and a certain shade of brown that we predict will be everywhere in no time flat. If you’re keen to begin incorporating these into your outfits now, read on for our predictions of the colours that’ll define 2025 fashion.