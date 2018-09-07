Skip navigation!
Pantone Color Of The Year
Pantone's Color Of The Year 2019
by
Georgia Murray
More from Pantone Color Of The Year
Fashion
All The Colors Fashion Is Telling You To Wear Next Spring
Ray Lowe
Sep 7, 2018
Fashion
Say Goodbye To Millennial Pink, Because Purple Is Taking Over
Alyssa Coscarelli
Feb 12, 2018
Fashion
18 Ways To Wear Ultra Violet, The Color of 2018
Alice Casely-Hayford
Dec 12, 2017
Home
The Best Instagram Inspiration For Decorating With Pantone's...
Pantone just announced its Color of the Year for 2018, and we think it fits the turbulent mood of the times — and, quite possibly, points to an
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Trends
These Are The 10 Colors You'll Be Wearing This Fall
Pantone sure does have a knack at predicting the colors we'll be obsessed with in a few months time. (Has anyone noticed a whole lot of Greenery in their
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
6 Spring Colors That Might Just Be The Next "Millennial Pink"
Each year, spring is the season the fashion world decides to re-embrace color; it's a time to say a sound 'goodbye' to the all-black outfits that
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
How London Fashion Week Is Honoring One Of Its Own This Season
Designer Richard Nicoll's passing in October surprised and saddened many of those who knew, had worked with, or felt inspired by the 39-year-old. Since
by
Georgia Murray
Trends
The Only Thing Better Than Pantone's Color Of The Year Are The Re...
When Pantone declares its Color of the Year, people take it very seriously. This morning, the company announced Greenery as the hue to obsess over in
by
Ana Colon
Beauty
The 2017 Color Of The Year Wants To Help You Find Your Chill
If Pantone’s pick for Color of the Year is anything to go by, we’re about to see a lot more green. The color authorities have named Greenery the
by
Rachel Krause
Trends
The 2017 Pantone Color Of The Year Is...
We're very ready to bid adieu to 2016. We didn't really need any more reasons to get excited for next year — but Pantone is bestowing upon us its Color
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
How Celebs Are Wearing Pantone's Top Colors for Fall '16
Update: When it comes to predicting which colors we’ll be wearing next season, Pantone practically has psychic powers. Its picks for fall '16 proved no
by
Ana Colon
Trends
The Colors That'll Be Taking Over Your Wardrobe Next Spring
"See now, buy now" has changed the runway-stalking game, giving devoted fashion followers the opportunity to shop a collection as soon as it hits the
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Beauty
Ruby Rose’s Latest Tattoo Is Pinterest Goals
Guys Home Depot is trying to save paper.. So now you can order me and I will stand facing your wall until you pick the color you like. I'll even stand
by
Erika Stalder
Trends
You're Not Dreaming: Everything Is Now This Exact Shade Of Pink
Rose quartz: the two words you've been searching for without even realizing. If you spend any time on the internet — and we're going to guess that you
by
Nellie Eden
Home
Check Out Pantone’s 2016 Color Of The Year, Courtesy Of Instagram
If you have ever seen flipbooks full of color, you know Pantone. Pantone unveiled its 2016 Color of the Year — Serenity and Rose Quartz, the first
by
Michael Hafford
Fashion
These Are The Colors To Watch For In The Spring '16 Collections
Fashion Week (month, technically) sensory overload is a very real thing: There's a constant bombardment of fabrics, textures, silhouettes, and flashing
by
Ana Colon
Trends
Before Pantone Color Chips, There Was This 300-Year-Old Book
The announcement of the Pantone Color of the Year has become something of an annual phenomenon. As the recognized authority on color and color trends,
by
Gina Marinelli
Home
7 Pantone Colors You'll Be Obsessed With
Just paint it. Yes, we're brazenly co-opting Nike's tagline and making it our spring home catchphrase. Adding a splash of bold color to the pieces you
by
Chloe Daley
Trends
Pantone Announces 9
Other
Colors To Wear In 2015
The announcement of the Pantone Color of the Year is always an exciting one for the fashion set. It's not that we necessarily allow the selected shade
by
Gina Marinelli
Trends
The Celebrity Guide To Wearing The Pantone Color Of The Year
At this point, you probably know the 2015 Pantone Color Of The Year is Marsala, a muddy maroon-ish hue, reminiscent of '90s lipstick. While it's
by
Stephanie Sporn
Shopping
Here's How To Wear Pantone's Color Of The Year NOW
According to Pantone, there's a new (and maybe unexpected) color you're going to want in your closet come 2015. It's a reddish-brown hue the company is
by
Ellen Hoffman
Trends
The 2015 Pantone Color Of The Year Is...
Every year like clockwork, we excitedly await the December arrival of Pantone's prediction for which color will be ubiquitous for the year ahead. As
by
Gina Marinelli
Makeup
The Color Of The Year Is A Total '90s Throwback
Every winter, Pantone names its Color of the Year. This shade is supposed to represent what people will be wearing, decorating with, and using as their
by
Maria Del Russo
Celebrity Style
Follow Pantone Trends? You've Got To Read This
One step into a Tory Burch boutique is a bit like standing on the end of the designer’s very own kaleidoscope. There are bits of gold everywhere, pops
by
Gina Marinelli
Makeup
Pantone Names Its Colors Of Spring, & We Find Makeup To Match
Color trends seem to go by the seasons: light shades for the warmer months, and darker hues in the winter. That's just the way things go, right? Well, in
by
Maria Del Russo
Trends
The Season's It Colors, According To Pantone
If Pantone knows anything, it's how to give good shade. So, when its experts gaze into their colorful crystal balls and see the future of trending hues,
by
Ana Colon
Designers
From Canned Soup To Pantone Books: The Essentials The Fashion Eli...
We all have our things that get us through the work day. The office coffee machine, a playlist your BFF made you, the ability to check Refinery29 when you
by
Gina Marinelli
Trends
Men & Women Both Favor Sangria Most (The Color, That Is)
More than ever, the lines that distinguish menswear from womenswear have been blurred quite a bit. But, that extends beyond frilly J.W. Anderson looks
by
Gina Marinelli
Youtube
Pantone Color-Of-The-Year Freshness
We don't like to put limitations on what we can or cannot wear. That's right. No more saying "I can't pull that off." Everything is worth a shot
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Tech
Your New Radiant Orchid Accessory Goes
Inside
Your Handbag
We're not firm believers in the idea that we need special occasions to get gussied up or to party down. Really, why not start celebrating whenever and
by
Alison Ives
