The Colors That'll Be Taking Over Your Wardrobe Next Spring

"See now, buy now" has changed the runway-stalking game, giving devoted fashion followers the opportunity to shop a collection as soon as it hits the catwalk. Granted, it's not the most wallet-friendly of innovations, but nevertheless it's a novelty befitting our fast-paced lives. But, there's a less expensive, tried-and-true form of trend-spotting that has long allowed us to get a glimpse of what our wardrobe will look like six months from now — at least in terms of palette: Pantone's bi-annual fashion color report.
Every season, right after New York Fashion Week, the X-Rite company scans the latest collections (which, this time around, were a mix of fall '16 and spring '17) in order to identify the top 10 hues everyone will be wearing in the seasons to come. Last time around, Pantone predicted that fall would be big on the nature-referencing, calming shades like warm reds and browns, and deep yellows and greens. It seems the story isn't changing much for spring: Next season's palette includes many direct nods to the great outdoors, with a denim blue called Niagara and flora-inspired hues titled Primrose Yellow and Pale Dogwood. There are also some grocery list-inspired shades (really), with a deep green named Kale, and a soft neutral dubbed Hazelnut.
"From the warmth of sunny days with Primrose Yellow to the invigorating feeling of breathing fresh mountain air with Kale and the desire to escape to pristine waters with Island Paradise, designers applied color in playful, yet thoughtful and precise combinations to fully capture the promises, hope, and transformation that we yearn for each spring," Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement. The resulting combination is a reflection of the diverse shades we come across in our day-to-day — whether in a park or Whole Foods — but reintroduced in a brand-new context, according to the release.
Ahead, check out the 10 shades Pantone is betting will take over your closet come spring. We recommend adjusting your shopping accordingly.
Every season, right after New York Fashion Week, the X-Rite company scans the latest collections (which, this time around, were a mix of fall '16 and spring '17) in order to identify the top 10 hues everyone will be wearing in the seasons to come. Last time around, Pantone predicted that fall would be big on the nature-referencing, calming shades like warm reds and browns, and deep yellows and greens. It seems the story isn't changing much for spring: Next season's palette includes many direct nods to the great outdoors, with a denim blue called Niagara and flora-inspired hues titled Primrose Yellow and Pale Dogwood. There are also some grocery list-inspired shades (really), with a deep green named Kale, and a soft neutral dubbed Hazelnut.
"From the warmth of sunny days with Primrose Yellow to the invigorating feeling of breathing fresh mountain air with Kale and the desire to escape to pristine waters with Island Paradise, designers applied color in playful, yet thoughtful and precise combinations to fully capture the promises, hope, and transformation that we yearn for each spring," Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement. The resulting combination is a reflection of the diverse shades we come across in our day-to-day — whether in a park or Whole Foods — but reintroduced in a brand-new context, according to the release.
Ahead, check out the 10 shades Pantone is betting will take over your closet come spring. We recommend adjusting your shopping accordingly.