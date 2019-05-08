Skip navigation!
Color Trends
Beauty
Meet The Breakout Hair-Color Trend Of 2019: Copper
by
Megan Decker
More from Color Trends
Food News
Le Creuset's Newest Color Looks Like Lipstick & Has Real Gold Flecks
Michelle Santiago...
May 8, 2019
Beauty
7 Summer-Perfect Pedicure Shades To Pick Up Before Memorial Day
Megan Decker
May 3, 2019
Beauty
9 Neon Nail Colors That'll Bring Summer To Your Fingers
Megan Decker
May 2, 2019
Beauty
Spring's Most On-Trend Manicures Are So Easy To DIY
Chalk it up to Instagram, or the jewelry designers creating the prettiest stackable gold signet rings that just beg to be paired with a perfect mani, but
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
These Breakout Hair-Color Trends Will Inspire The Perfect Summer ...
Hair color is tricky to prescribe, because even though we all feel that annual itch to go a few shades lighter for summer, there's no universal shade of
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
The Sandal Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer
Sandals are about to get colorful again. Last year, the sandal on everyone’s foot was a sporty and comfortable neutral tone. Ugly sandals got their
by
Michelle Li
Beauty
The Nail-Art Trend You're Going To See Everywhere This Summer
Nothing complements a sunny springtime disposition like a bright manicure. Yes, there's something to be said about the neutrality of sheer, pale-pink
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Bright & Sunny Nail-Polish Colors To Grab Before Your Spring Ma...
We consider springtime a vibe, as opposed to a season. You're wearing your favorite white eyelet blouse, enjoying the afternoon sunshine streaming through
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Gradient Manicure Is Everyone's Favorite Spring Accessory
The next time you go to paint your nails, instead of choosing one solid color, why not bring 'em all to the party instead? The manicure trend you've
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Mismatched Eyeshadow Is Here To Challenge The Status Quo
When it comes to makeup, we're taught that it's always best to be symmetrical. Your eyebrows should match, your blush should, too, and don't even get us
by
Us
Beauty
9 Breakout Nail-Polish Colors That Will Be
Huge
This Spring
The most common strategy for choosing a nail color is to fall back on whatever feels the most seasonally appropriate. This time of year, that probably
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Spring's Biggest Makeup Trends Will Take You Out Of Your Com...
There's plenty to look forward to when the first days of spring roll around. You get to put away those oversized coats and take out the cute leather
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The 11 Prettiest Pastel Nail Polishes Money Can Buy
Slowly but surely, pastels are starting to feel more seasonally appropriate. Even if you're layering a lavender short-sleeve shirt under a sweater and a
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
Here's Every Pastel Dress You Need To Do Spring Right
Bubblegum pink, sky blue, periwinkle, lavender, mint — you name it, we love it. Pastels and spring go together like plaid and autumn, gingham and
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
Spring's Breakout Hair-Color Trend Is Dark, Rich, & Super Gl...
Typically, the first hint of spring spurs the urge to book a salon appointment to bring back your bright blonde highlights before summer. But this season,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Rainbow Nails Are Trending — & Kendall Jenner Is The Latest Fan
Kendall Jenner has been very into her nails as of late. This spring, she's worn conventional solid polish colors — like glossy black and sheer nude —
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
Hop Into Spring With A Fresh Collection Of Colorful Jewelry
According to the weatherman, the calendar, whoever invented daylight savings, and one very notorious groundhog, spring has officially sprung. But,
by
Eliza Huber
Home Decor
We Asked Interior Designers What Colors They're Decorating W...
We get it: You probably don't have the cash or the inclination to make over your apartment with every passing season. (If somehow you do, please teach us
by
Cait Munro
Fashion
20 Hot Pink Dresses That Are Bringing The Heat
Once upon a time, millennial pink was everywhere — from your Instagram feeds to the paper bags that held your roasted veggie lunches. But the fashion
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
4 Instagram-Approved Looks To Help You Master Neon This Spring
When it comes to controversial trends, neon's at the top of the list. But despite its infamous past, we've recently been seeing the reflective color
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
Lady Gaga Is Bringing Pink Eyeshadow Back In A Big Way
When it comes to eyeshadow and eye makeup, celebrities are getting real comfortable with the unexpected. Over the past year alone, we've seen unlikely
by
Rachel Lubitz
Fashion
Put A Spring In Your Step With These 24 Pairs Of Pastel Sandals
News flash, people: sandal season is upon us. To be honest, we weren't convinced that it would ever come, but with the weather (wo)man's seal of approval,
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
The Prettiest Green Nail Polishes To Complete Your St. Patrick&#x...
We're seeing a steady slew of surprisingly wearable — and super-flattering — green shades flooding into spring trend reports, which can only mean one
by
Megan Decker
Shopping
6 Fresh Color Trends To Consider For Spring
Every new season brings with it the promise of a wardrobe overhaul, and spring in particular has the ability to whip us into a frenzy. First, we Marie
by
Emily Ruane
Beauty
9 Nail-Polish Colors That Are Basically Spring Break In A Bottle
Ah, spring break. Even if you've been out of school since 2011, there's something universally nostalgic about the idea of taking a full ten days off of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
8 Bejeweled Nail Looks To Inspire Your Mardi Gras Mani
With billions of beads, eccentric masks, and a rainbow of feather boas, Mardi Gras is not a holiday renowned for its subtly. The celebration, otherwise
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This Breakout Nail-Art Trend Was Made For Minimalists
If you use the words "simple" and "low-key" to describe your taste in nail art, you probably already follow Betina Goldstein on Instagram. The editorial
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Ombré Nail-Art Ideas You’ll Want To Try This Weekend
Pulling off a nail-art look at home is inherently daunting. No matter how much you want itsy-bitsy silver stars on your fingers, you know the safest bet
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Essie's Spring Nail Collection Is Refreshingly Unexpected — ...
Seasoned manicurists whose fingers tap the pulse of what's hot and trendy in nails know that most big polish brands drop a fresh collection of new colors
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Biggest Makeup Trend At The Oscars Has Us Dreaming Of Spring
Baby blue. Lilac. Fairy-wing pink. These are the colors of Easter eggs, cotton candy and, well, fairy wings, not the hues of A-listers ready to hit the
by
Erika Stalder
