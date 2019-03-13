The Prettiest Green Nail Polishes To Complete Your St. Patrick's Day Look

We're seeing a steady slew of surprisingly wearable — and super-flattering — green shades flooding into spring trend reports, which can only mean one thing: manicure inspiration aplenty. Serendipitously, this color-trend uptick also happens to coincide with the all-shamrock-everything vibes of this weekend's beer-chugging celebration, also known as St. Patrick's Day.
So to help you plan for April's DIY mani and Sunday's festive bar hop, we thought it the perfect time to break down the best green nail polish to add to your collection before then. Ahead, we talked to a few trusted nail pros, who shared their favorite green shades of all time. From earthy moss to pastel mint, scroll through their guide to find your new favorite bottle of green — a fashion-forward investment for March 17 and beyond.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.