9 Nail-Art Trends Blowing Up On Instagram Right Now

Nail art has come a long way since a toothpick-dotted flower made your middle school dance outfit feel extra special. Now most salons feature at least some sort of design option — a simple dot of glitter at the cuticle or a half dip — if not an entire menu of color-coordinated choices. Nail art is officially mainstream, but that doesn't mean it has to be predictable.
This season's coolest looks in particular are pretty, wearable, and most importantly, fresh. From a new spin on florals to unexpectedly chic cow prints and spots, we've rounded up the breakout nail art you're about to see everywhere. Scroll ahead and find the manicure you — and every other celebrity in Hollywood — will be wearing this spring.